Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

