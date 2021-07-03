Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $893.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

