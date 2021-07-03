Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 177,166 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

