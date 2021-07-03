Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 119,552 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,552 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

