Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 21,404 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $593.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $594.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $520.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

