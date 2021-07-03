Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ERC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 174,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,057. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 92,497 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

