Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Welltower worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 2,208,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

