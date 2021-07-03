WhiteCoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $700.61 million and approximately $29.93 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007554 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,360,180 coins and its circulating supply is 730,360,179 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

