Whiteheart Price Tops $618.30 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $618.30 or 0.01786580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $221,125.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00140115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00169212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.82 or 0.99953361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

