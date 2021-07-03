Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wienerberger has an average rating of “Buy”.

WBRBY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

