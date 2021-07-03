William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PIRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

