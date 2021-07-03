Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

WSM stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 516,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,115. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 47,864 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

