Wing (WING) Price Hits $13.98 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $13.98 or 0.00040321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00141994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.02 or 0.99949650 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,851,919 coins and its circulating supply is 1,726,919 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

