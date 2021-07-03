Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Wingstop worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

