Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,773.74

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,773.74 ($62.37) and traded as low as GBX 4,690 ($61.28). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,825 ($63.04), with a volume of 235,587 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,749.07 ($62.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,773.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

