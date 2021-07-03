WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WNS traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,119. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $81.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

