WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $444,803.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

