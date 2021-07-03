World Token (WORLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78,344.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $78,344.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00140236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.00 or 0.99989647 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,704,108 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.