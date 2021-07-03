WOWswap Market Cap Hits $1.90 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $39,609.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00015968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

