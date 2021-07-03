Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00009196 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $207,790.97 and approximately $425.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00169136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.38 or 1.00012043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.