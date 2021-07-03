Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $300.76 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $300.76 or 0.00869039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $219.15 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,082,435 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

