W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 3.22.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

