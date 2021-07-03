Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $55,978,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

