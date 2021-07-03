Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.61. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

