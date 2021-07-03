X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $11.34 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $36,303.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018302 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,093,569,555 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

