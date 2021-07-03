X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in X Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYF traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 244,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,107. The stock has a market cap of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

