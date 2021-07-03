xBTC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, xBTC has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $997,018.17 and $119.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00134104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00170878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.04 or 0.99940481 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,946,040 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,882 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.