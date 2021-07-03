Xend Finance Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Xend Finance has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $581,317.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.24 or 0.99983536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

