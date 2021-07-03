Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 716.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 127,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

