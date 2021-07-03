XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XL Fleet and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 53.42 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $8.97 million 113.35 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -14.35

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XL Fleet and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

XL Fleet currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 50.65%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Summary

Romeo Power beats XL Fleet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

