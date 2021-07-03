XMON (XMON) Price Hits $792.60 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $792.60 or 0.02285045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 94.4% against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $1.18 million and $27,149.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00141033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00170041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.26 or 1.00432253 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.