XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $70.19 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, XYO has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $70.19 million and approximately $238,142.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00737504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00079429 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

