Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YARIY stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.