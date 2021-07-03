Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YARIY stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
