YENTEN Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $133,419.15 and $45.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.95 or 0.06395532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.05 or 0.01452410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00400757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00164291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.00629742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00418046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00330818 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

