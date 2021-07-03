YF Link Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $152,974.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $84.24 or 0.00242506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00752981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00080776 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

