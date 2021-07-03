YFValue Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00747219 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 365.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.