YIELD App Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $37.51 million and $483,076.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00733352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.99 or 0.07532715 BTC.

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 110,161,833 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

