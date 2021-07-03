Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $719,528.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.22 million and $719,528.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

