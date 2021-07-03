Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 818,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of DAO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 224,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,491. Youdao has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.