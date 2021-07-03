YOUengine Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00080818 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

