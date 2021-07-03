Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.