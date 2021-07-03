Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $18,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

