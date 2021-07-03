Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $214.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $139.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $899.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.