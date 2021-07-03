Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

