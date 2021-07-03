Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $794.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.20 million and the lowest is $785.06 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

