Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 104,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

