Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 110,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

