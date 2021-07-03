Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million.

MGIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MGIC opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $5,139,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.