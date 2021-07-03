Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,790.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.