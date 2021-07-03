Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

